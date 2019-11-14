SHEFFIELD -- Phi Theta Kappa of Northwest-Shoals Community College is holding an honors forum, "Early Childhood Education: Transforming Education and Society," at 6 p.m. today at the Ritz Theater.
There will be a screening of the documentary "No Small Matter" which explores the tenets of early childhood education through poignant stories. The film introduces evidence for the importance of the first five years, revealing how failure to act has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families.
Immediately following the screening there will be a panel discussion with state and local education officials, including Jeana Ross, secretary of the Department of Early Childhood Education in Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.