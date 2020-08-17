FLORENCE — Eco magician Steve Trash is featured on the cover of the current edition of "The Linking Ring" magazine, the monthly journal of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
The journal features Trash with his recently released book, "Finding Your Light Bulb."
Trash had been scheduled as the keynote speaker for this summer's IBM conference, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. He is now slated to speak at next year's conference.
"It was quite the honor to be asked to speak, then be on the cover for this prestigious organization," Trash said, adding that the likes of the late, celebrated magician Harry Houdini was a member.
Trash, whose real name is Richerson, will be a guest lecturer later this week at the KIDabra virtual conference.
KIDabra is an association of kid show and family performers.
