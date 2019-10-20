Thomas Casteel is taking his cue from coach Nick Saban regarding the 11-point leap his school, Harlan Elementary, made on this year's state report card.
"I'm celebrating for 48 hours and then we'll hit the grind again," he joked.
The Alabama State Department of Education is in year three of issuing report cards for each of its public school districts, assigning an overall grade as well as a grade for each individual school within the district.
The state's own overall grade jumped this year, from an 80 to an 84.
The factors involved in the state's formula for grades are academic growth in each subject area, demographic profiles, college and career readiness, graduation rate and absenteeism.
Locally, the Muscle Shoals school system earned the highest marks with a 93 overall score, up one point from last year.
"We're very pleased with our grade this year and the improvements we've made as a district," said Superintendent Brian Lindsey. "We have high expectations, not just administratively, but all throughout our schools and in the community."
Lindsey said the district worked hard for each of its increases this year with McBride Elementary barely missing out on an A with an actual grade of 89.4. That's up from last year's grade of 86.
Muscle Shoals Assistant Superintendent Denise Woods said a concerted effort to lower chronic absenteeism proved to be effective at McBride.
"They worked extremely hard to decrease chronic absenteeism and it paid off," Wood said. "High five to these parents and kids for being there. We're striving to continue seeing growth and getting that A."
Muscle Shoals High School was successful this year in raising its score to an "A" with a grade of 90, from last year's 89.
Muscle Shoals Middle School remained in the "A" range this year as well, though falling two points from a 95 last year to a 93 this year.
Lindsey said that although expectations drive his district, "outside pressure is no greater than that the district puts on itself."
Florence City Schools scored the only other overall A, with a 90. Aside from Harlan's 11-point leap, Florence Middle School was the only other increase in score going from an 84 to an 86. Forest Hills was the highest score in the district, remaining the same as last year at 96.
Colbert County Schools scored an overall 83 with their lowest scores on the east end of the county with Colbert County High School School, dropping six points to a 76; Leighton Elementary dropping nine points to a 73 and Hatton Elementary dropping four points to a 78.
On the west end of the county, Cherokee Elementary dropped nine points as well, going from an 86 to a 77.
"We're looking at all factors, including teacher turnover in those schools with significant drops and factors like the number of new teachers and absenteeism," said Colbert Superintendent Gale Satchel.
"Overall, we're down one point as a system from last year. I'm not getting down on my faculty and staff at any of our schools. I appreciate them and they're working hard and making strides, we just have a ways to go. We're a competitive district and we're going to turn this around."
Both Tuscumbia and Sheffield school districts scored an 84 overall, both improving from the 2017-2018 school year.
Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said he's especially pleased to have no schools with a C.
Deshler Middle School led the gains for the Tuscumbia district with a seven point increase from a 77 to an 84.
Deshler Middle School Principal Bryan Murner said the increase was the result of "total buy-in from our students and teachers."
"We made a lot of small changes and all combined it made a difference," Murner said. "Focusing on individualized education, though it's tough on teachers, makes the difference for the students.
"We saw a great competitiveness within our students and they pushed themselves to achieve more," Murner said.
"We showed 97 percent of our kids showing growth, and that means everything."
In Sheffield, the system's high school and junior high school are up this year.
The high school rose a substantial seven points from a 75 to an 82.
Sheffield Junior High went from an 81 to an 85.
"These gains are significant for our district, and I'm most pleased to see this growth," Superintendent Keith Davis said. "Our people work hard every day, and they've done a good job to improve over this past year."
As for L.E. Willson School, a seven-point drop, from 84 to 77 doesn't mean it's time to hit the panic button, Davis said.
"We've identified deficiencies at Willson and we're looking at the data and finding the resources we need to help the kids at that school."
Lauderdale County schools remained in the B range on the state report card with the exception of two A's — a 92 at Rogers High School and 90 at Lexington.
The district earned an overall grade of 87, a two-point drop.
There were some sizable drops in scores with Underwood Elementary dropping seven points to an 84, and Waterloo dropping five points to an 83. Central High School dropped from a 90 to an 86.
Lauderdale Superintendent Jon Hatton said he isn't overly concerned about the drop as the individual schools still continued to perform well.
"I'm not down about the scores because I know how hard our teachers and students work, and we showed growth," Hatton said.
"As for the drops in scores, we'll have to delve into what's going on there, and we know we have to look closer at college and career readiness and attendance," he said. "We just got these scores so we're certainly going to be looking closely and making adjustments."
Wilson High School posted the district's lowest score with an 81, down from an 83 last year.
