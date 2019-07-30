MUSCLE SHOALS — Kelvin Elko says there's two epidemics in the country today — self pity and being offended.
"Everyone's offended at everything these days," said Elko one of the country's leading motivational speakers in the sports and business arenas. "Quit being offended and split over everything and get to work choosing success. Enjoying your life is a choice, not a feeling."
His work with Nick Saban and the University of Alabama football program the past decade has been a mainstay for players looking to develop leadership skills and a championship focus.
He told Muscle Shoals school employees Monday during their back to school teacher institute that self pity, whether it be a personal struggle that grips them, or what they perceive as insurmountable job woes, doesn't have a place in a successful life.
He cited the example of Carson Tinker, the former Crimson Tide long snapper, whose girlfriend was ripped from his arms and tossed to her death by the deadly 2011 tornadoes that devastated Tuscaloosa.
Huddled in a closet gripping Ashley Harrison, who Tinker described as the love of his life, Tinker was thrown about 50 yards from his home. He awoke in the hospital with multiple injuries only to learn Harrison had died.
"That young man could have wallowed in self pity in what had been taken from him," Elko said. "But instead, as soon as he was able, Carson Tinker got busy rebuilding homes in Tuscaloosa — 50 of them."
Elko shared numerous examples of cases where the strength of the human spirit proved victorious in people's lives.
"The number one factor in success is grit," he said. "You (educators) have a tough job, an oftentimes seemingly thankless one, but your grit is what gets you through, makes you a success with those kids in the classroom and on the field or court. Don't approach any aspect of your life with 'I have to' but rather, 'I get to.'"
He urged the teachers to adopt the attitude that this is going to be the best year of their lives.
"The best year of your life will be when you take ownership of everything in your life."
Elko suggested teachers take a "So what, now what?" response to everything that happens in life.
Living out that response has proven effective with many in Elko's sphere of influence, including Alabama players.
In his travels across the country, whether he's speaking to college and professional sports teams, educators or Fortune 500 company representatives, Elko says there's one word he shares with all — yet.
"It's a favorite word of mine because it packs a lot of hope," he said. "Like I told the Crimson Tide after that last game didn't go so well, it's not over, yet."
