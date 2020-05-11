MUSCLE SHOALS — Several faculty members throughout the school district last week spent time cleaning out student lockers and bagging items left behind when school closed in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Beginning today, students may drive through and collect those items.
Muscle Shoals High School seniors are picking up caps and gowns today, drive-thru style, and returning textbooks and school electronics. At the same time, they're getting the contents of their lockers. The deliveries will continue Tuesday for seniors and next week for underclassmen at the high school.
Younger students will pick up contents of their lockers Friday and Monday.
Incoming superintendent, Chad Holden, said the process has been streamlined for efficiency in student pickup.
