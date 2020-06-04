TUSCUMBIA — Back in mid-March when schools abruptly closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Cymbree Bailey was left wondering what the end of her senior year would look like.
Nearly three months later, the Deshler High School senior class president has a clearer picture as she prepares to graduate tonight, surrounded by 105 of her closest, yet socially distanced, friends.
Deshler High is the first in Colbert County to hold graduation ceremonies. Commencement is at 8 p.m. in Howard Chappell Stadium.
For ceremony organizers, the top concern amidst the continuing pandemic is keeping crowds as limited as possible, and graduates a safe distance apart.
"Social distancing was our biggest concern in all of this," said Tuscumbia Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson. "We've issued each graduate's family six tickets, and are opening up both sides of the stadium for seating."
With spectator limitations came the difficult reality for teachers because there can be no hugs between students and their favorite educators.
Faculty and staff from the system's three feeder schools created another way to make their presence felt — banners with personal notes to the students.
Each school — Trenholm, R.E. Thompson and Deshler Middle — was represented by a banner on the lawn of the central office, across from the stadium.
At the conclusion of the student's Wednesday morning graduation practice, the banners were in place, a surprise for the 2020 graduates.
Bailey said the banners stirred emotions in her and her classmates, bringing laughter and even some tears.
"We looked at each one, and it just reminded us of all the support we've had all these years," Bailey said. "Everyone was taking out their phones and taking photos with the banners and posting them on social media. We felt very loved."
Bailey said for the past 13 years the class has looked forward to graduation, all being together just one last time. At one point, it didn't look very promising that a traditional commencement would happen.
"We're just so happy to be graduating as a family," she said. "We can't thank our school administration enough for doing this for us, and the signs from each of the schools just made it extra special."
Middle school Counselor Pam Lenz said the faculties at each of the schools couldn't fathom not having one last opportunity to celebrate the class of 2020.
"Under ordinary circumstances, we'd have had the seniors walk through the hallways of our schools in caps and gowns and that's special for teachers," Lenz said. "So, teachers writing special messages to the graduates was the next best thing.
"We just wanted them to know how much we love them and how proud we are of them."
