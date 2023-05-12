FLORENCE — Jacob Rece Adams could think of no better way to commemorate 10 years of the Florence Academy of Fine Arts at Florence High School than by showcasing his passion for production at Thursday night's year-end finale.
The award-winning program that has produced numerous professionals across the spectrum of the fine arts held its 10th year celebration performance before a full crowd.
Adams, a senior who has been involved in FAFA for six years, produced the program's opening video highlighting all the events of the school year.
"FAFA is one of those extra curriculars that help you in life," he said. "It put me on the path to what I plan on being a long and successful career in video production. I can't even explain how much I've learned about production since I've been in this program. It determined my life's direction, for sure."
Such testimonials are a common occurrence according to FAFA Director Jerry Foster.
"The program has produced students who went on to become industrial designers, artists of all kinds, fashion designers, dancers, nurses, professional photographers, musicians -- you name it," Foster said.
For Foster, the idea behind FAFA from the beginning was to expand the arts across the state and that is happening.
"Alabama has been lacking in the area of the arts for a long time and there's been an expansion in recent years, even in our Shoals area. I like to think that's been the result of what we're doing here with FAFA."
Other schools have visited FAFA and implemented ideas and similar programs on their own campuses.
"It's great that the arts are finally expanding across the state and our program is a wonderful model, growing from nine areas of concentration starting out to 14 now with 34 teachers," Foster said. "It's truly making a difference in students' lives."
While the program has enjoyed past success, Foster said the future looks bright as well with more than 2,700 children grades 5 through 12 signed up for at least one fine arts class.
"It's really exploded in our system and the students realize that the partnerships we've developed with Nashville and places around the country are of big benefit," Foster said.
For Thursday's FAFA showcase, several graduates who've gone on to establish careers in music came back to perform. They include Rebecca Dixon, Nicholas Watts, Jalen Kirkman, Cadence Baker and the Indie band "Willis."
Adams referred to FAFA as "a gateway to real industry."
"It's just like an open door to opportunity beyond high school," he said. "It's a kickstart into what you want to do as a career, if you're willing to work hard and take advantage of the opportunities. I see nothing but good things in the future for FAFA."
