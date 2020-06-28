FLORENCE — Students who plan to enter the University of North Alabama in the fall of 2021 may apply without the requirement of a standardized test score, officials say.
The decision to make standardized test scores optional was necessary because of the difficulties students are experiencing when trying to take ACT and SAT tests due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The test scores will still be used as a factor in determining scholarship awards.
This fall, UNA will allow students in the (graduating) class of 2025 to apply without requiring a standardized test score.
The same process was used for students who graduated from high school this spring. They were considered for admission without the addition of a standardized test score by submitting an Admission Decision Appeal.
Julie Taylor, the director of Admissions at UNA, said the decision should lessen enrollment concerns for the high school graduating class of 2021.
"In Alabama, the ACT is given statewide to all 11th graders," Taylor said. "In these COVID times, we just felt like this was one way to lessen the burden for students."
The ACT testing corporation has said it would test every month in the fall, due to missed testing dates in the spring and summer, but "we don't know what's going to happen," Taylor said.
Right now. the decision to not require a standardized test score is just a one-time option for the incoming freshmen of 2021.
"We're planning for the fall of 2022 to go back to requiring the test score," Taylor said.
Some colleges across the country have opted not to require standardized testing for future admissions.
Taylor said that has not been discussed as a permanent possibility at UNA.
