MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College's FAME program will host three open house networking events beginning Thursday.
The Alabama FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician program allows students to attend classes two days per week while working three days with a sponsoring company.
The students earn a competitive wage while attending college.
The first open house will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Building 110 on the Shoals campus. It will offer high school seniors and counselors in Colbert, Franklin and Winston counties an opportunity to hear more about the program.
