MUSCLE SHOALS — Colbert and Franklin County 12th-graders got an up close and personal look into Shoals area industries today as Northwest-Shoals Community College hosted a FAME program open house.
The nationally acclaimed Federation For Advanced Manufacturing Education program began last year at the college.
Seniors and their school counselors visited booths of area manufacturers at the networking event and had the opportunity to ask questions about the operations and employment opportunities.
About 100 students, all prospective FAME program applicants, participated.
LuEllen Redding, the program's apprenticeship adviser said the activity allowed the employers and prospective student participants to "ensure that they were a fit so that both groups have a say in the match."
