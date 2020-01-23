FLORENCE — Riverhill School is hosting nationally known author and family psychologist John Rosemond, who'll be speaking in a free event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Baptist Church.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
In his speech on "Parenting with Love and Leadership" Rosemond describes the contemporary parenting conundrum in clear, compelling terms. He will also describe a practical, tested solution using compelling real-life anecdote.
Rosemond teaches parents how to motivate maximum child compliance through the proper use of what he calls "leadership speech."
Rosemond has authored over 18 books on parenting, family life and faith. he has been writing a nationally syndicated column for more than 35 years, appearing in over 200 newspapers.
Riverhill School Principal Mary Jane Fowler said several parents at her school follow Rosemond's podcast, and asked if the school would be interested in trying to have him come to speak.
"There was such interest in having him that a couple of Riverhill grandparents actually sponsored the event," Fowler said."Highland Baptist was very generous in allowing us to use their campus for this event, so there will be plenty of room and we're hoping for a good crowd."
Rosemond's expertise extends through the teen years as several of his books deal with teenagers and behavior that is specific to that age group.
Fowler said Riverhill has many of Rosemond's books that parents have been allowed to check out and read.
Rosemond will speak to the Riverhill faculty prior to the evening event.
Highland Baptist Church is located at 219 Simpson St.
