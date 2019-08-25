FLORENCE — The Food Bank of North Alabama is serious about eliminating hunger and it's happening one food drop at a time.
On Friday, representatives of the Huntsville-based food bank brought trucks bearing nearly 15,000 pounds of food to the Florence drop-off location, the Dream Center, formerly Loaves and Fishes.
From there, the food was dispersed to seven feeding organizations from throughout the Shoals. The number of organizations receiving food some months is upwards of 20.
As vehicles were loaded with canned and dry foods like peanut butter, canned pork and rice and refrigerated items like fresh milk, eggs and fresh produce, the process was streamlined as each agency received items they'd requested through order sheets. The agencies submit the food orders monthly based on needs.
The efficiency of the process is even more so with the establishment of the new Dream Center where Tuesday's and all future drops to the Shoals will be made.
Food Bank Development Director Bobby Bozeman said his agency serves 11 counties and praised the continuity in protocol of the Shoals agencies.
Bozeman said the Shoals, including Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties, is on schedule this year to receive more than 1.3 million pounds of food equating to 1.1 million meals.
"We want to expand our efforts in the Shoals," Bozeman said. "We serve the hungry but we're also trying to end hunger."
Loaves and Fishes, in its former location was a drop site but now, with its new location set to open next month, the larger facility will accommodate the monthly drops for all the Shoals agencies.
Dave Davis, the care manager for the Dream Center, said his organization currently feeds 130 families per week and he knows there are more out there that need the help.
"This is a blessing to the community, that this help is available," Davis said. "I'm thankful for what the Food Bank of North Alabama does for the people of the Shoals and beyond."
Bozeman said the food bank sources food from donations of area grocery stores, the USDA, individual donations, food drives and from local farmers as part of the Food Farm Collaborative program.
The Food Bank of North Alabama serves more than 250 agencies in 11 north Alabama counties.
Ten million pounds of food is expected to be distributed throughout the north Alabama region this year.
