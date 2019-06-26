TUSCUMBIA — Kids on Commons event organizer Jamie Smith said there's no better way to ring in a new venue, destined to become an annual event, than to focus it on children.
Though Tuesday's Helen Keller Festival event wasn't in its originally planned location, the Commons in front of Ivy Green, it served its purpose just the same.
Children of all ages and families attended the festival-like atmosphere at Tuscumbia Recreation Multipurpose Center, where there was no shortage of games, arts and crafts and even educational activities with robotics and Lego demonstrations.
The new event took the place of Imagination Station, the children's activity of previous Helen Keller festivals.
The mostly free event was open from 5 to 7 p.m.
This weekend's annual festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday with a parade down Main Street.
