MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College will host its final FAME program open house/networking events on Tuesday.
High school seniors and counselors are invited to meet with Northwest-Shoals representatives and FAME Shoals chapter businesses during the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in building 110.
The public session for the open house will be from 4-6 p.m.
Company representatives from FLEXCO, Freightcar America, Pilgrim's Pride, Mid-South Central Extrusion Die Company, Constellium, Essity, and North American Lighting will be on hand to discuss their programs.
The Alabama FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician program is a pathway to a career as a multi-skilled technician whereby students attend classes two full days per week, while working three days a week with a sponsoring company.
FAME students earn a competitive wage while attending college classes and gaining work experience.
