MUSCLE SHOALS — In the midst of the holiday season, no doubt young students have their minds set on Santa, and that can make for some long days for elementary school teachers.
But this time of year, young students at Highland Park Elementary have another diversion of the most positive kind – a giving project.
First-grade teacher Jill Conner said her class is all about helping others and didn't hesitate in their excitement over helping a classmate's dad and his Air Force unit deployed to the United Arab Emirates.
John Mims left in October and is scheduled to return home in April.
The school's first-grade students' project took on two phases. First was the letter-writing campaign, with the students' handwritten notes arriving just before Thanksgiving.
The class then requested a list of the unit's most wanted items.
Then came the care package collections – four large boxes in all, packed tightly with those most requested items such as wipes, beef jerky, lemonade packets, coffee and popcorn.
Those boxes are being mailed today.
In addition, the students collected money for postage, $60 total.
"It's been a great project and the students have been so excited about giving to it," Conner said. "It's also made me realize how tough it is on families left behind, especially when they leave right here at the holidays."
As for Mims's daughter Tinley, she appreciates her school's attention and gifts for her dad.
She and her classmates posed for pictures holding the notes they'd written to accompany the care packages.
"He's just going to love this stuff," she said.
