FLORENCE — First responders, law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel received training in infectious disease prevention Friday evening.
Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers provided the latest coronavirus update, while State Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Elizabeth Foster conducted fit testing for the N95 mask and provided updates on other current and potential infectious diseases in Alabama.
Shoals Ambulance Paramedic Supervisor Lori Wear led the personal protective equipment training.
Shoals Ambulance Operations Manager Blake Hargett said the training provided crucial information for emergency medical service providers, as well as law enforcement.
"We're trying to stay on top of things and be ready for any situation that comes up," Hargett said.
