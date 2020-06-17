For Koby Flippo, hearing his named called as the Shoals Scholar Dollars Student of the Year was the icing on the cake.
The 2020 Wilson High School graduate was selected from among 16 area high school representatives for the honor.
Due to continued concerns with COVID-19, the annual indoors banquet was replaced with a drive-thru ceremony held on the Northwest-Shoals Community College campus Monday evening.
"I still just can't even describe the feeling that I had knowing that all the hard work I've put in has paid off," he said. "My grandmother always tells me to keep my head on straight and I've really strived to do just that, to keep focused and expand my reach."
Flippo said he's attended Student of the Year banquets in the past, in support of his friends who'd been nominated, but with this year's, "it seemed like the closest competition ever and every single person was deserving of the title."
He said that while the title means a lot to him, making his mom proud was his greatest accomplishment in reaching such a milestone.
"I shoot for that every day, but just having this validation makes it real and gives me such a confidence boost," he said.
Flippo plans to pursue a business degree at the University of North Alabama, considering marketing and accounting. His ultimate goal, after earning his master's degree, is to bring a business back to Florence or use his knowledge to help expand an existing business.
"I love this area and I can certainly imagine myself pursuing my career right here," he said.
Winners receive a two-year tuition scholarship to both Northwest-Shoals Community College and UNA.
Flippo also received a large portrait of himself, a stay at the Marriott Shoals and dinner for two at 360 Grille. In addition, he received $1,000 cash.
"I believe the portrait meant the most to my mom because she came right home and hung it on the wall," he said.
The Shoals Scholar Dollars program raises money to provide free two-year scholarships to Northwest-Shoals Community College and for those in financial need, a two-year transfer scholarship to UNA.
The project began in 2011, an initiative of the Florence Rotary and Greater Rotary and through the years has expanded to include numerous other service organizations.
Shoals Scholar Dollars Executive Director Randy Pettus said the evening was a beautiful tribute to the students, their parents, teachers and administrators adding that the students handled this year's change in venue and format with grace and character.
"Koby Lee Flippo is a remarkable young man who humbly gave his acceptance speech," Pettus said. "We look forward to his year as spokesman for Shoals Scholar Dollars. This group did an amazing job and the judges said it was a difficult decision due to these (students') qualifications."
