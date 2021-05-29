F210530BLACKSTOCK
Buy Now

George Blackstock, right, becomes emotional as he is awarded his high school diploma on Friday at Weeden Elementary School in Florence. Blackstock is retiring at the end of this school year after 52 years of service to the school system. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey 2021

FLORENCE — George Blackstock has spent 52 years in custodial work in Florence City Schools, most recently as the custodian at Weeden Elementary.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.