FLORENCE — The graduation for Florence High School seniors will be June 12.
The commencement ceremony will be at 7 p.m at Braly Stadium.
Each graduate will be allotted five tickets, and seating will require social distancing and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m.
