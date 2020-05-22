FLORENCE — Florence High School will release a video tribute to its graduating seniors at 7 p.m. today on its website at https://www.florencek12.org/.
"In the video there will be a short presentation from our principal, Dr. Roderick Sheppard," said Carter Watkins, communications coordinator for Florence City Schools. "The class president will also say something real short, and then it will go into videos we solicited from the students where they recorded themselves saying their names in their cap and gown, and will also include them moving their tassels from right to left."
Watkins said the video was meant as a keepsake for the seniors who had some of their traditional events, such as the prom, canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"They have been very busy finishing up their curriculum," Watkins said, adding that working from home "hasn't been fun for them."
Sheppard said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the school to change a lot of things and take a lot of things into consideration.
"It was thought that when we were cleared to have an actual graduation, some of the kids might have gone on to the military, or off to college, and some might not be able to participate for whatever reason," he said.
"We wanted to give them an opportunity to under the guidelines set forth by the state government, the CDC, the state health department to be able to offer an opportunity to have a graduation of some type."
He said the school wanted the event to happen at the same time the graduation was scheduled to take place.
"We want to give them that moment that was supposed to be their moment," Sheppard said.
The school will hold its formal graduation ceremony on June 12 for all students who are able to attend, Sheppard said.
"When we launch (the video), we hope it's something all of our students and community can be proud of ... to show honor to the graduates who have gone through all that they have gone through this spring with this pandemic."
