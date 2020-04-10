FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library continues to provide an array of digital services with programs and resources available on the library's website and Facebook pages.
Jennifer Keeton, public affairs coordinator, said the library has set up a dedicated page on its website to offer quick links to a variety of sources for ebooks, audiobooks, videos and research.
Some resources require a library card, but others are available to anyone at the flpl.org/athome website.
Keeton said the library has partnered with local experts for programs, such as livestream film discussions and reptile talks.
Other programs are in the works, including cooking demonstrations from local chefs and online activities for children, teens and adults.
Youth Services Librarian Jessica Hill said providing children a sense of normalcy is the library staff's priority.
"Connecting with children and providing learning opportunities is always our goal," Hill said. "We're just doing it in a different way now."
Young Adult Librarian Kristen Briggs said the continuance of services are vital for the health and happiness of local teens. An art contest for ages 11 to 18 is underway through April 15.
"These activities can never replace the programming we do at the library, but I want the teens to know the library is still here for them," Briggs said.
Library Assistant Director Abby Carpenter said access to books and audiobooks is important during stressful times.
"Research has shown that reading for just six minutes a day can reduce stress and anxiety," she said.
Library staff members are also using social media to teach art classes, provide technology lessons, lead book discussions, and have online storytimes.
