FLORENCE — The new Florence Middle School is already an award winner, starting with the design.
The design by Lambert Ezell Durham Architecture, LLC of Florence, was awarded the 2019 Top Block Design Award by the Alabama Concrete Industries Association at this year's North Alabama Chapter of the American Institute of Architects Design Awards.
In association with the North Alabama Chapter, one project is selected each year for the award.
The award is given to a project of distinguished design whose primary building material is concrete block.
Association president John Sorrell called Florence Middle School's design, "timeless and will still look great in the next 10 or 20 years and not feel dated."
The 180,000 square-foot school, located on the former Coffee High School campus, is reminiscent in appearance to the former Appleby School.
