Florence Middle School seventh-grader Corbin Kitts points out some little known facts regarding virtual surgery, the topic of a winning project he and student Thomas Hopkins presented during the recent state Technology Student Association conference. [LISA SINGLETON-RICKMAN/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Florence Middle School's Technology Student Association recently brought home a state title after garnering the Outstanding School award during last week's TSA conference in Montgomery.
In a record-breaking year for the number of competing chapters, the Florence chapter took gold after accumulating the highest number of points across the events. The honor is based on overall score.
The school had top three finishers in 15 categories, with four students/teams taking first place; four taking second place and eight earning third place.
About 20 seventh- and eighth-grade students qualified for this year's state event. They will compete at the National TSA Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
Seventh-graders Corbin Kitts and Thomas Hopkins focused their project on virtual surgery, which took second place and explored techniques that are currently scarcely known or practiced.
"We researched the concept and described the future of virtual surgery," Kitts said. "We really got into it. It seems far off to many, but it's coming. It's the future."
Kitts, who also won first place in the T-shirt design competition, qualified to compete in the National TSA event.
He said the STEM technologies course has given him a new vision.
"I love architectural design and pretty much figured that out with this class," he said.
Stokley Raney, an eighth-grader won the TSA creed recitation competition for the second year.
"It's an amazing conference with so many bright kids competing that a win there really means something," she said.
STEM Technologies Instructor Jason Morgan, who is also the TSA advisor, said the school's chapter members committed themselves several months ago to sharpening their skills and designing winning projects.
The competition categories range from technology problem solving to medical technology, digital photography and website design.
The FMS team also earned awards in technology problem solving and tech bowl.
"I couldn't have asked for more from these students," Morgan said. "Their combined talents really set them up to do great things, and their determination and great work ethic put them over the top in winning and placing in some tough event."
The winning projects are on display in Morgan's STEM Technologies lab.
