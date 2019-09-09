FLORENCE — The second and final budget hearing for the city school district will be Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Florence City Schools Technology and Professional Development Center.
The center is located at 541 Riverview Drive.
Immediately following the budget hearing, the Florence Board of Education will conduct a regular public meeting at 5 p.m.
There will not be a board work session in September.
