FLORENCE — The city's school district's first of two public budget hearings will be conducted today at 4 p.m. at the technology and professional development center (Richards Center).
The second and final budget meeting will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
The regular, monthly meeting of the school board will be tonight at 5 p.m. at the center, followed immediately by a work session.
The Florence City Schools Technology and Professional Development Center is located at 541 Riverview Drive.
