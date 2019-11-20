FLORENCE — Florence city school officials refused Tuesday to answer additional questions about the resignation of a former choral director who is facing allegations of inappropriate contact with minors on social media.
On Monday, in response to published reports about Bradley White's arrest in Calhoun County, Florence Superintendent Jimmy Shaw attributed White's resignation from the Florence system in part to his lack of classroom management.
White worked in Florence from 2016 to 2018. He abruptly resigned as Florence High School choral teacher/director during a called school board meeting in March 2018.
At the time, officials did not cite a reason for his resignation, which was about a month away from the school's spring choral production. White passed a background check prior to being hired by Florence City Schools. He was not tenured at the time of his resignation.
After reports surfaced about White's arrest in Calhoun County where he was employed at Alexandria High School, Shaw initially refused to comment about White's resignation from Florence. He later released a prepared statement.
In that statement, Shaw called White talented, but "after several communications with his principal, it was believed he had classroom management issues that interfered with his ability to be an effective instructor."
In addition, the release states that on March 21, 2018, it was discovered White had been sending text messages during an ACT examination where he was serving as a room supervisor. The action prompted an investigation by school administrators and White resigned the next day.
The release further states Florence officials had no reason to report White's behavior to the Alabama Department of Human Resources nor the Calhoun County school district because even though White wasn't successful in Florence, "teachers can improve in classroom management."
Shaw was quoted in the statement saying there had been no complaints of inappropriate behavior between students and White.
On Tuesday, the TimesDaily submitted follow-up questions asking why the Florence district chose not to work with White to correct his "poor classroom management skills" and what their investigation into his text messages the day of the ACT test revealed.
Shaw, through his communications director, Carter Watkins, refused to answer those questions.
Watkins responded via email, "Florence City Schools will not be releasing any further statements concerning this matter."
White, 27, was a choral teacher at Alexandria High School. He resigned during an emergency meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education on Nov. 13.
He was arrested the next day and charged with distribution of obscene material to a student, and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Both charges are misdemeanors.
White was ensnared during an amateur undercover, underage sex sting by three teens, all 18, who set up a meeting with White at a Walmart store. The teens took video of White's arrival and his reaction to their reveal that he was part of their sting.
White was hired by Calhoun County Board of Education in May 2018 but didn't begin working at Alexandria High School until August of this year. He has also taught at Ohatchee and Weaver high schools in Calhoun County.
Michael Sibley, the communications officer for the Alabama Department of Education, said when such an incident occurs involving school personnel, the first determination to be made is whether the behavior is inappropriate or criminal.
"If it's inappropriate but not criminal behavior, then the local district makes the decision as to where they should place the employee on administrative leave with pay while they investigate," Sibley said. "If it's criminal behavior, there is responsibility for reporting it to DHR, law enforcement and the State Department of Education."
Sibley said if the offense rises to the criminal level, the State Department must determine if the employee will lose his/her state certification. That information is public and is posted on the state's website.
According to the Alabama State Department of Education website, as of Tuesday night White's state certification issued on Aug. 20, 2016, was listed as "valid."
