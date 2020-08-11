FLORENCE — Students at Florence Middle School, Florence Freshman Center and Florence High School will return to class Aug. 20 on a staggered schedule, joining other area districts that are following the same protocol.
Students in grades 7-12 will attend traditional school on alternating days with remote learning the other days, the school announced in a news release this afternoon.
Students with last names A through K will be assigned to the "silver" team, with L through Z making up the "blue" team.
Silver team members will attend traditional classes on Mondays and Wednesdays while participating in remote learning Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Blue team students attend school on Tuesdays and Thursday and learn remotely on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Fridays are online class meetings for all students, as they follow their scheduled class periods.
