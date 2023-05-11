FLORENCE — It's not every day that a student earns a college degree before receiving their high school diploma.
Then again, Florence High School senior Kristen Rollins is all about breaking down barriers.
She'll graduate tonight with an associate's degree from Northwest-Shoals Community College.
Two weeks from now (May 26) she'll walk the stage at her high school graduation.
Rollins is the first student from the FHS Pathways program to graduate from the college's Medical Assisting Technology program.
The program started in 2018 and is designed for motivated students who desire to earn a college degree while in high school.
"I decided in the eighth grade I wanted to do dual enrollment (at NWSCC) because I had goals and I knew I had to take advantage of all the opportunities Florence High School afforded me," Rollins said. "So, in 2019, as a ninth grader I started working towards it."
The program goes year-round with courses on the NWSCC campus, including summers.
By Rollins’ calculation, she could better help her mother who has been ill the past few years if she had medical assistant training.
"My mom was ill and my siblings were all older than me and I was the one with her, and this program offered hands-on experience, which was invaluable for me," she said. "She raised four of us by herself and it's my turn to make her proud. That's truly my motivation in all I do because she means so much to me."
Rollins is currently working two jobs while finishing high school but said she was determined to participate in extracurricular activities to have a full high school experience. She has been part of the FHS track team, a member of the winter guard and dance line.
Her instructor at NWSCC, Katie McBay, described Rollins as an encourager of other students, motivated and "an absolute joy to work with and be around."
McBay said Rollins epitomizes the essence of the program with her determination to work diligently while helping others along the way.
Rollins's educational journey will continue this summer when she moves to Birmingham with her mother.
She will begin work at the University of Alabama-Birmingham as a medical assistant while working toward her bachelor's degree in business.
Her long-term plan is to become a financial advisor, something she's already had some experience with.
She's studied Forex currency trading and found it to be not only enjoyable, but helpful to others.
"I love to strategize and help others strategize to invest wisely and make money," she said.
"Growing up in a lower income area, I've seen people make poor financial decisions and I want to help them do better," she said. "My goal is to one day have my own nonprofit business where I can teach people about their finances and to make good decisions."
With parents who are hairstylists by trade, Rollins said she shares that interest as well and has served in an apprentice-type capacity with her mom.
"I know I have a wide range of interests, but I'm determined to develop them all," she said. "I just truly want to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.