SHEFFIELD— The former Southwest Elementary School building is slated to be the new home of the Rescue Me Project.
Program founder/director Dewayne Malone said plans are for the school to become the new home to the organization and its programs, including new ones that have been on the back burner due to a lack of space in its current Muscle Shoals location.
The youth mentoring program has been in operation the past four years, three in its John R. Street location.
The Sheffield school system is in the process of turning the building over, but there's no timeline yet on when the facility will be operational.
Sheffield Superintendent Keith Davis said he believes the school district found the right fit for the building.
"It will be of great service to the community and we'll be having a public forum later to share with the community what's happening there and answer any questions they have," Davis said.
"We don't have a use for that building, so for something like (this program) to come in and be of such value to the community, it's a win for us all."
Malone said he expects to finalize paperwork on the property within a month's time.
"We'll have more tutoring and mentoring programs and will just really widen our scope to more youth," Malone said. "We will begin our youth entrepreneurship classes, and will add parenting classes as well. We look forward to having the space to expand."
Malone said he's seeking partners to help with not only the programming but the renovations and building improvements. Anyone interested in helping can call 256-374-2541.
