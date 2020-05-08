MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College's Adult Education, Ready to Work and the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council programs will offer a free summer pre-apprenticeship program, CTE 101, beginning May 26.
The new 7- to 10-week program gives participants an opportunity to develop career skills, explore career technical education, and get connected with a mentor.
The program allows participants to earn as many as 22 workforce certifications.
Limited seats are available and participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register, call 256-415-6992, or send an email to tfranks@nwscc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.