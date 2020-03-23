Funeral home directors say with the COVID-19 pandemic a threat to the Shoals area, some changes are necessary in the delivery of their services.
Ryan Kelsey, a funeral director at Colbert Memorial Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, said funeral directors around the Shoals have coordinated to make changes that protect all involved.
"We're having visitations for immediate family only and limiting our visitations to 30 minutes prior to the service," Kelsey said. "We've cut out nighttime visitations until this is over."
He said funeral homes are also recommending private graveside services, but will accommodate those who want a chapel service and honor all pre-arranged funeral plans.
Colbert Memorial and other funeral homes are scheduling no more than two services a day in order to sanitize well between services.
He said the funeral business is a must-stay and because of that employees are taking extra precautions not only with frequent hand-washing and disinfectant of all surfaces, but use of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.
"Our concern now is that the companies we purchase from have limited supplies of masks and other equipment," he said.
Kelsey said the families they've served in recent weeks during the pandemic have been understanding.
"They certainly don't want to be exposed so they've very accepting of our changes," he said. "We're all hoping and praying it's just temporary."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.