TUSCUMBIA — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama representatives will present a grant to G.W. Trenholm Primary School Friday at 10 a.m.
The event is part of the company's ongoing initiative to help prevent childhood obesity.
The school received the BCBS Healthy Schools grant, an $8,000 award to be used in putting a walking track on the school playground to implement a morning exercise program.
