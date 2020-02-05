CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Central Elementary second-grader Alexis Francis had a self-described "aha" moment earlier this week as she began work on her self-portrait.
"The head is oval shaped, not a circle," she said, adding that she's also learned to think of a football when drawing eyes.
Francis and her second-grade classmates are learning a lot about art these days, thanks to a grant from the Alabama Council on the Arts that provides an artist-in-residence, Barb Hendricks.
It's the first time the class has had exposure to art education.
Teacher Emily Waddell said the four-week program is designed to incorporate numerous elements of art education into the curriculum.
"This is a first for these children to have art, so they're learning from the ground up and it's wonderful," Waddell said. "Mrs. Hendricks is filtering their projects through our curriculum such as with their self-portraits."
Hendricks also incorporates poetry into her time with the students, having the children act poems out to add visual effectiveness.
The watercolor self-portraits the students will finish by today are connected to their book study of "Mercy Watson Fights Crime." Their portraits are staged as "Most Wanted" posters.
On Tuesday, Hendricks also worked with the students on poetry books.
"The goal is for kids to love art," Hendricks said. "You can't start art too early. We do poetry because the teachers simply don't have the time in the regular day. We illustrate with our art, but this teaches an appreciation of words as well. The arts are in every discipline."
Student Tobi Tilley said he's enjoyed creating his own self-portrait and thinks it turned out pretty well.
"This has been my favorite thing to do," he said. "I just love art so much."
Hendricks said she enjoys working with second-grade students, calling them "the perfect age."
"There's an innocence and fearlessness about them and I love that," she said. "We get a lot accomplished when we're fearless."
