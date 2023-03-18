LEXINGTON — Dual enrollment history students at Lexington High School have educated their peers this week on the Great Depression through a wax museum exhibit.
The dual enrollment class transformed the school's library into their version of America during the 1930's depicting topical scenes including causes of the Great Depression, the dust bowl, Hooverville (shanty town), riding the rails/hobo grafitti, soup kitchens and foods, Franklin D. Roosevelt, TVA and leisure through movies and literature.
Librarian Kim Gray who worked with the students to organize the two-day museum Thursday and Friday said the students took seriously the opportunity to educate their fellow students through the activity.
Students in second through 10th grades toured the museum, escorted by tour guides who explained to each group the various scenes they were witnessing.
"The presenting students, along with the guides, took their roles very seriously which made for a very engaging and educational event," Gray said.
"The students going through the museum were very excited and encountered a completely different environment than the library they're accustomed to."
Gray said the depth of research the students did to realistically portray that decade in history was nothing short of impressive.
"I learned things I never knew, like how the scarcity of food made for unusual combinations and rationing," she said. "Some people mixed peanut butter and bread crumbs and baked it in a hollowed out onion. And it was common to reuse water in which they'd boiled foods like potatoes."
