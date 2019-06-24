FLORENCE — Registration is open for the W.C. Handy Early Childhood Development Center's free, pre-kindergarten program for 4-year-olds.
Applications are available on the Florence City Schools website.
Applications for children ages 3 and 5 may be picked up at the board of education offices located in the city government building on Court Street, or by calling 256-768-3000.
Classes begin at the new center Aug. 8.
