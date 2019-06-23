FLORENCE — Work is progressing at W.C. Handy School, set to reopen as the city school district's pre-kindergarten center on Aug. 8.
The newly refurbished center will reopen as the W.C. Handy Early Childhood Development Center serving primarily 4-year-olds with some classes for 3-year-olds.
Florence Superintendent of Education Jimmy Shaw said the renovations of the building include relocating the main entrance from the back to the front of the building with an updated facade, painting the gymnasium and main hallways, replacing fencing around the facility and lowering some ceilings.
"We're trying to make this building look like a Florence city school in every way and a school the community can be really proud of," Shaw said.
When work is completed, the school will have 12 classrooms for 4-year-olds in pre-K, two classrooms for 3-year-olds that will include special needs children, three classrooms for special needs therapy and one transitional kindergarten classroom.
Shaw said space will be more readily available at the schools where those classes were once located.
"We have no room to grow so now we'll have space on the other campuses for the likes of our English Language Learner programs," he said.
