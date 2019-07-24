TUSCUMBIA — Gaylon Parker will soon be turning in his Hartselle red for a similar shade of red as he takes over as Deshler High School's principal on Monday.
The Tuscumbia school board voted unanimously Monday to hire Parker, a 23-year education veteran.
His salary will be $94,000 per year.
Parker has been principal at Hartselle Intermediate School the past five years. That school was recently notified it has been named a Lighthouse Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said he expects Parker to bring the same sense of enthusiasm and work ethic to Deshler.
"Our expectation is that he will continue to move the school forward, preparing our students, making them college and career ready, all while strengthening Deshler's ties to the community," Aikerson said.
"We were searching for someone who is data driven who'll continue to strengthen and improve us academically, as well as in sports and the fine arts. I think we found him."
Parker replaces Russ Tate, who is now the Tuscumbia School System's director of Curriculum and Instruction.
The majority of Parker's experience was in Lawrence County schools, where he worked his way through the ranks from 1996 to 2014 as a teacher/coach, assistant principal, middle school and high school principal, and supervisor in the Lawrence County Central Office.
"I'm well aware of the tradition at Deshler High School and I want to continue building on that, and I want the school noticed for the good things going on," Parker said. "I want us to offer kids the opportunities to excel in their passions."
He said he'll strive to take advantage of resources nearby, such as the University of North Alabama that "has a wealth of resources I'd love to tap into like their robust commercial music program."
Parker said he is constantly stressing to students the fact that they aren't limited in what they can pursue and achieve.
"I want to help kids have vision and hope, and let them know there are lots of opportunities right here at home and elsewhere, wherever they desire to be," he said.
