BRICK HATTON — Hatton Elementary School is soon to see a big upgrade in technology, thanks to a $34,000 grant from Brown's Ferry.
The award, through the Partners in Education program, is the third and final installment of the grant to help update the school's STEM technology.
Hatton Elementary media specialist Heather Pendley said this year's grant amount is the most the school has received in the three-year cycle and will go towards the purchase of such items as virtual goggles, Chrome books, physical education equipment and equipment for the arts area.
"This provides technology and equipment for our students that they wouldn't normally have," Pendley said.
Last year, with the grant, the school bought 3D printers, robots, art equipment and a green screen to allow the students to do broadcasting.
"We're so grateful for this partnership and what it's done for our school and our students," Pendley said. "This money provides great opportunities for our students that we wouldn't otherwise have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.