LEIGHTON — Helen Kirby has closed the banking chapter in her life with a career spanning six decades at Bank Independent.
Kerby's career began and concluded in Leighton, where she says her first banking experience just out of high school in 1960 created in her a sense of family in the workplace.
Kerby took time off to start a family before returning to the bank full time in 1974. Since that time she's been a teller, customer service representative, sales manager and personal banker.
She has filled the personal banker role since 2009 until her recent retirement after 46 years.
"I've built so many lasting friendships through my work at the bank," she said. "I felt like I aways had the tools to help people and it was a real sense of satisfaction watching my team and my customers succeed."
Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin said Kerby will be greatly missed.
"If you spend any time in Leighton, you most likely know Helen Kerby," Mauldin said. "She has served this community faithfully as a native daughter and as a business leader on behalf of the bank."
