FLORENCE — Heritage Christian University is making is final plea for end of the year contributions, offering donors a complimentary lapel pin.
Donations to the fund will help create students scholarships for the evangelistically focused university that trains prospective ministers and missionaries.
The pin is the university's logo with a circle around a shield representing the world and the charge from Jesus Christ to preach the gospel worldwide and a flame representing the academic and gospel light.
Gifts of any amount will be accepted online at hcu.edu/giving or by contacting Kitty Hackney at khackney@hcu.edu
Heritage Christian University President Kirk Brothers called the pin a gift that will last long past the holiday season.
"The mission embodied by the logo is simple and I pray that it will serve as a reminder of what we are accomplishing together for the church," he said.
