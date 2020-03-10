MUSCLE SHOALS — Highland Park Elementary School will host an open house tonight from 6-7 p.m.
The annual open house showcases students' project-based learning opportunities.
During the open house, families have the opportunity to tour facilities and talk with school personnel about instructional programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
