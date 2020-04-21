MUSCLE SHOALS — Chad Holden watched his dream of becoming a superintendent come to fruition Monday, albeit in a format he could have never imagined.
While the Muscle Shoals Board of Education was meeting virtually at noon in a public online streaming, Holden was watching at home with his wife and two young sons.
Holden, the Muscle Shoals High School principal the past six years, was one of two finalists for the job.
David Allen Johnson, the director of student services for Boaz City Schools, was the other finalist. A third finalist, Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw, who'd been selected in the top three to be interviewed, withdrew his name.
Holden said he hopes to provide the continuity the system needs, especially now in the midst of closing out the school year with students at home due to COVID-19 concerns.
"I feel like the board was looking for that continuity, but I guess that on-the-job training (with retiring Superintendent Brian Lindsey) will look a little different now," Holden said, referring to social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines.
School board president, Farrell Southern, said Holden's contract will be negotiated, and is expected to be approved at the May 18 monthly board meeting.
Holden's high school principal's position will be posted today for a seven-day period, Southern said, with hopes of filling it by the end of next month.
"All along we've been determined to stick to a strict timeline, and now we're just having to take a little different approach to everything, including filling positions," he said.
Southern said he was pleased with the caliber of candidates the district had, but in the end it was Holden who "checked all the boxes."
"He's got the education, is strongly tied in to Muscle Shoals, has spent his entire career in this system, and I think that just speaks to his investment here," Southern said.
"The leaders in this district who've moved us forward, by and large, came up through this system. It's hard to turn that down."
Holden said he expects to have his challenges in the job, but said he's learned a great deal from Lindsey.
"We've worked together really well, and I was his assistant principal at the high school when he was principal," Holden said. "But we have different leadership styles. I'll put my stamp on this job, just as he did."
Holden has also worked closely with Denise Woods, the assistant superintendent.
"She has a good grasp on curriculum and instruction, and I have every confidence in her," he said.
He said he trusts the administration and the direction the district is headed.
"It's a wonderful situation to come into because this is a great staff, but it's also bittersweet because I've poured 18 years of my life into Muscle Shoals High School," he said. "The sweet part is, I'm not going far."
Lindsey took a moment during Monday's virtual meeting to congratulate Holden, telling board members, "I think you've made a very strong choice."
"He has a passion for Muscle Shoals City Schools, and I've always respected his teaching and leadership," Lindsey said. "He'll do an outstanding job moving this system forward."
In other business Monday the board:
• Named Paul Ellis head baseball coach for Muscle Shoals High School. He had been serving in an interim capacity.
Ellis will not have a teaching assignment and will not receive benefits, but will be responsible for off-season strength-training.
He will be paid a $5,000 coaching supplement, plus an additional $5,000 for off-season training and administrative duties.
