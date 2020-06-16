SHEFFIELD — The cleanup and renovation going on at 1300 SW 17th St. suffered a slight setback in mid-March from COVID-19, but work is once again underway getting the Rescue Me Project's new location ready for business.
No date has been set for its opening as funds must be raised for a new roof and other necessary renovations.
The youth mentoring program's founder/director Dewayne Malone said he's had a vision for expanding his program the past two years, but more space was needed.
The building that once served as the former Southwest School fit the bill, and the Sheffield School system turned the building over to Malone, which will ultimately enable him to expand the program.
"This is a real win-win for the community because we didn't have a use for the building but certainly wanted to see it be useful," said Sheffield Superintendent Keith Davis.
"This program coming in adds a great value and is a win for us all. It's the right fit for this building."
Malone said with the space available, his program can offer even more tutoring and mentoring for students and widen the scope of services to include youth entrepreneurship classes and parenting classes.
The Rescue Me Project is in its fourth year and will continue operating in its current location on John R. Street in Muscle Shoals while the building is under renovation. Malone stressed that social distancing guidelines will be adhered to, which may limit some operations for the foreseeable future.
In the meantime, work on the building is back on track with volunteers, including student groups from the University of North Alabama as well as "people just showing up with landscaping equipment to weed-eat and work on our grounds," Malone said.
"We'd just gotten the large dumpsters delivered to the site when COVID-19 hit and the shelter-in-place order happened," Malone said. "We're finally in a position to get a lot of the cleanup inside and outside done but we have our work cut out for us with the fundraising.
Some of the building's needs include a new hot water heater, metal and wood doors, signage, parking lot asphalt, light fixtures, ceiling tiles and flooring. Other needs include services like painting, tree cutting, pressure washing and gravel laying.
Malone said he realizes the needs are great, but volunteers are coming forward to help.
"I know without a doubt that this vision is from God and that we're going to be a catalyst, a bridge for the whole community and that this will bring unity and a great opportunity for us all to work together," he said.
Already, Malone said he's seeing unity in that last week there were "black people and white people all working together and even a police training going on in the back parking lot."
Malone said his goal is for the new center to create opportunities for the whole community.
"We want to reach out to the law enforcement community to come and be involved in our programs and everyone get to know each other and have some real conversations," he said. "We're going to be intentional about how we go forward in unity and I'm enjoying the process."
Donations to the Rescue Me Project may be made by mail with checks payable to The Rescue Me Project, 1300 Suite E. John R. Street, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 or online at donorbox.org/the-rescue-me-project or https://www.therescuemeproject.com/rmp-mega-center-project
