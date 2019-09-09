MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals Career Academy Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) members learned of a need and recently rallied to meet it.
The group of students has met its goal to pack 400 bags for homeless individuals in the Shoals area.
"Some of the students didn't realize we had such a homeless population in the Shoals, about 200 people right here in our area," said Jolene Fretwell, the health science instructor. "We had a great deal of discussion regarding what could lead to homelessness. It's been a great project for the students."
With a decision to pack homeless care kits to deliver to the United Way of Northwest Alabama, the students got busy collecting needed items, such as socks, gloves, tissue paper, water, hand sanitizer and lip balm.
"The students were excited about the opportunity to participate in a community service project that so directly impacts the area," Fretwell said.
