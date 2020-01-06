MUSCLE SHOALS — Howell Graves Preschool is the recipient of a $1,500 grant through the Alabama Math and Science Initiative to engage students in hands-on collaborative learning through robots.
Criteria for the grant required the school's project to align with the 2018 Digital Literacy and Computer Science policy.
The school that serves kindergarten and pre-first classes sought the grant for the purchase of BeeBot Robotic Devices and BeeBot work mats.
The use of the BeeBot robots in the regular classroom and in the STEM lab teaches students the basics of programming, and how to use coding language.
Cross-curricular connections are also made once the students have learned the basics of coding the BeeBot.
The school's pre-first students participate in robotics competitions throughout the year.
The school's grant coordinators said the BeeBot robots will help introduce students to basic programming in preparation for the use of more complex robots that will be used for competition.
