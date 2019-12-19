MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College officials will sign an agreement today with Huntingdon College that will allow the Montgomery four-year college to offer a new evening bachelor's degree program on the Shoals campus.
NWSCC officials call the partnership a win-win, whereby local students seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in business management (with an optional health management component) or criminal justice may be eligible to take the courses if they've completed 45 semester hours.
The completed coursework can be from any institution of higher education.
Crystal Reed, an assistant dean at Northwest-Shoals, said the courses will allow students to finish their degree on campus, thus alleviating the need for a transfer.
"Ten (community college) sites across the state are doing this and it's working out well," Reed said. "This is an up-and-coming type of program."
She said the degrees offered are largely demand-driven and the result of research, per area of the state.
The classes at Northwest-Shoals will be held beginning in January for the spring semester. Two courses will be available in the initial semester at $269 per credit hour. Financial aid is available through Huntingdon College.
The courses are designed for the working adult, according to Reed, with classes taught one night a week. The intensive courses will be completed in five weeks.
"Four-year colleges are starting to see the value of community colleges as we bridge that gap for students who want the community college experience first, but are working towards that goal of a bachelor's degree," she said.
Huntingdon will have a full-time, on-site coordinator on the Northwest-Shoals campus.
