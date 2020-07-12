When University of North Alabama students return to class in August, officials are anticipating more than 200 international students will be part of that population.
However, a recent rule by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency has left the education hopes of international students in question. ICE has threatened to send home any international student taking classes at an American university if that university goes to online-only classes.
Chunsheng Zhang, senior vice provost for UNA's International Affairs, said it is his hope the international students at UNA will be allowed to stay even if UNA is forced to transition to online classes like it did in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
"That's my hope and that's my understanding of the current situation," Zhang said. "They should be allowed to continue. This is what we hope. This is the argument we will make to the government."
ICE officials declined to comment on whether students would be sent home mid-semester, citing ongoing litigation.
Zhang said the university made a deliberate decision to offer in-person, face-to-face classes with the advice from UNA's COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.
The task force has offered guidelines on how the university will proceed once the fall semester begins. Those guidelines include rules on social distancing and wearing masks, as well as how classes and public areas in the school will be handled to limit student's exposure to COVID-19.
Also, according to Kimberly Greenway, vice president for student affairs and leader of the task force, each area at the university has further adapted the task force's guidelines into a plan for its specific area. For instance, housing and transportation departments have their own protocol.
"We feel like we are as prepared as any institution can be," Greenway said. "I'm very confident in the plan we've established, and each of our areas have an even more detailed plan."
Included in the plan are guidelines for any student, including international students, who tests positive for COVID-19 during the semester and cannot return home.
Greenway said the university has set up isolation areas for students to live while recovering from the virus.
"We have our own medical clinic and are working with (the Alabama Department of Public Health) and so we are following everything the ADPH tells us to do."
She said if a student doesn't need full-time care, residence hall personnel will check on them to make sure they have food and that their needs are met.
"If a student did need to be hospitalized, they would be hospitalized," Greenway said. She also said the university has a vehicle designated solely for those in isolation should they require transportation to testing or treatment locations.
Right now, Zhang said the university has about 80 international students living on campus. He said the other 120 are registered to attend in the fall, but that number remains in question because of problems entering the United States from overseas.
"The borders have been closed," said Brice Bishop, UNA's tennis coach. "They can't get in because we haven't opened up the borders and the other part my players are having are most of the embassies are closed in their countries so they can not even get their appointment."
He said if the borders and embassies open, he anticipates his players being able to return. But he anticipates the embassies will have a backlog of students wanting to study in the United States and it will take additional time for them to receive approval to enter the country.
For Chris Walker, UNA's soccer coach, that means when his season starts Aug. 3, he may be missing some of his seven international student athletes. While he said he would be able to field a team without them, "it would be bare-boned."
Also, there are some international students whose parents may not want their children studying in the United States during the pandemic as the number COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. Zhang said some of the 80 students currently on campus are waiting for a flight home to become available.
"With social media and the reporting of the number of cases in the United States and the number of deaths, it does not give parents of students the confidence or the feeling of comfort and safety," Zhang said. "When they are thousands of miles away you can truly understand the concerns of the parents. You and I would feel the same way if our kids were thousands of miles away."
He said because of travel restrictions in the U.S. and students' home countries, UNA will have more international students taking online courses from their home countries than ever before.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are leading a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the U.S. if they take classes entirely online this fall.
The universities contend that the directive violates the Administrative Procedures Act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy and because the public was not given notice to comment on it, the Associated Press reported this week.
Since UNA is planning hybrid and in-person classes, Zhang said they are using social media, Instagram and Facebook to get the word out to any students who are looking to transfer of all that UNA offers.
"We welcome students to transfer to UNA if there is a fit," Zhang said, adding that a couple of students have already contacted the university to ask about transfer opportunities.
"To be able to offer in-person instruction at this time is a big plus for our own students as well as prospective students who are looking for a university that is high quality, affordable and in a friendly community. I think UNA is a good choice for them."
He said the university has an easy transfer process for both academics and visas.
"The university is ready to welcome international students who want to transfer to UNA," he said.
Heritage University did not return inquiries about their plans for their international students for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.