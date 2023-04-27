TUSCUMBIA — Cherokee High School and elementary school are moving to virtual classes today after a stomach virus outbreak, Superintendent of Education Chris Hand said.
A notice on the Cherokee High School Facebook page stated "due to a high rate of sickness among students and staff, Cherokee High School and Cherokee Elementary School will be virtual on Thursday, April 26. Please check with your teachers for assignments."
According to an update he received from his lead nurse, Tonia Klice, 23% of students and 29% of teachers have contracted the illness.
The nurse said there were two more teachers who are also sick.
Hand said the majority of students and teachers being impacted by the virus are from Cherokee Elementary.
Tiffani Fuqua, principal of the elementary school, said more than 70 students were absent due to illness on Wednesday.
Hand said there are also a few Cherokee bus drivers who are also out due to sickness.
The superintendent said no other Colbert County schools are being impacted by illness at this time.
Students and faculty are expected to return to in person classes on Monday.
Students were already scheduled to be off Friday because of a personal development day for teachers, Hand said.
"That will give us an extra day to break the life cycle of the virus," Hand said.
He said the school was disinfected once students were dismissed Wednesday.
