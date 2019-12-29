Northwest-Shoals Community College enrollment through the decades:
1993 - 2,719
1994 - 3,040
1995 - 2,947
1996 - 3,600
1997 - 3,635
1998 - 3,187
1999 - 3,987
2000 - 3,878
2001 - 4,160
2002 - 4,518
2003 - 4,323
2004 - 4,340
2005 - 3,646
2006 - 3,491
2007 - 3,691
2008 - 4,055
2009 - 4,537
2010 - 4,533
2011 - 3,951
2012 - 3,728
2013 - 3,865
2014 - 3,923
2015 - 3,700
2016 - 3,752
2017 - 3,442
2018 - 3,541
2019 - 3,596
*Sources: Alabama Commission on Higher Education, Northwest-Shoals Community College
MUSCLE SHOALS — The face of Northwest-Shoals Community College has changed in the past two decades and some are adamant it hasn't been for the best.
State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, said he doesn't know what the college's measuring stick for success is, but it seems to be falling short.
"I don't know what (community college system president) Jimmy Baker has planned specifically for Northwest-Shoals, if anything, and it's of great concern to me," Melson said.
"I'd love to see it be something the community will utilize," he continued. "I look around at Calhoun Community College, both campuses, and how they're training industry workers and I'm not seeing that here in the Shoals. Our meetings with (Baker) haven't shown any fruit but it's time to get Northwest-Shoals going again."
Melson said he's told that Baker and the administration of Northwest-Shoals are working on plans for the proposed workforce development center, "but I never hear a word about it."
If enrollment at the college is any indication of success, then that, too, has seen fluctuation, going from an enrollment of 3,187 (total for the two campuses) in 1998 to 4,537 in 2009.
In the 10 years since, enrollment has steadily fallen to its current fall enrollment of 3,596.
And that sounds an alarm for many, including local legislators such as state Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals.
"I was a student there myself in 2002-2004 and it was a hopping place where it was hard to find an available parking space," he said.
It's difficult to pinpoint any one culprit in the enrollment decline, but factors such as employment rates, ever-changing workforce demands and the availability of online courses have played a major role, school officials say.
College President Glenda Colagross, who first came to Northwest-Shoals in the early 1990s as an instructor, said she remembers those initial days, which were also the early days of the newly merged Northwest and Shoals community colleges.
The merger happened under the guidance of then president Larry McCoy in 1993. The 'better together' theory was a means of pooling resources as well as driving up enrollment.
"We had headcount numbers and credit hour production back then and at one point we reached 6,000 students," McCoy said.
"We had a lot of state (contracted) programs then where students weren't on campus but we traveled to them, just like today's counts have a lot of online students. That headcount number didn't exactly translate into (state) appropriations but we had a pretty steady funding stream through those state contracts."
Enrollment to unemployment connection
The unemployment rate a decade ago in the Shoals was 11.6%. Enrollment in 2009 was 4,537, dropping only four students the next year. By 2011, the unemployment rate had dropped to 9.5%, as did enrollment, falling off nearly 600 students.
Since then, the unemployment rate has continued to drop and the college's enrollment has mirrored that, stabilizing since 2015 at around 3,500 students with unemployment holding steady at 4.4%.
"For most of the past decade the school hovered between 3,500 and 4,000 students," said Colagross, who was named president of the college in early 2018.
"When the unemployment rate is high due to big shutdowns in the area, we see our numbers rise because people are coming to us for re-training in other areas and to make themselves employable again."
Now that the unemployment rate has stabilized, the challenge is to keep gaining students - traditional and non-traditional, part-time and full-time, she added.
Colagross said when Tee Jays Manufacturing closed in 2005, there was a spike in enrollment to more than 5,000 students. Not only were many displaced workers on campus taking both academic and trade classes, there was also a large continuing education component.
Sorrell said he doesn't want a higher unemployment rate in order to see the college's enrollment increase, but even in the midst of what he calls a "booming economy" he said changes must be made and plans put in place to retain existing students while recruiting new ones.
Communication and looking forward
Like other local legislators, Sorrell said he's concerned about community complaints as well as those from Northwest-Shoals employees that "the college is falling apart."
"I speak weekly to people, employees and community members in general, who are very concerned and I understand," he said. "The campus certainly needs a face lift as it's badly run down and they need to get all the high schools on board with a plan. I'm told some high schools don't even let them in the door."
As for communication with legislators, Sorrell said up until the past four months it has been non-existent between them and Colagross.
"This is my district and I wasn't contacted by Colagross the entire last session (of the Legislature)," he said.
"Since August, it's gotten better. In all fairness I don't expect her to right the ship in a year, but I did expect some contact. I remain optimistic that she'll turn it around but we need to be kept abreast of what's going on."
Colagross took over as president in the midst of a financial firestorm that came to light in 2017.
Sorrell credited Colagross for making strides to correct those issues and said he hopes the college is primed to move forward.
In 2012 when Colagross was named vice-president, enrollment was steady and distance education was still new but "we were looking at ways to offer more options for students."
She said she and the rest of the administrative team realized the need to be flexible.
Student interest in online classes grew. That meant there were fewer students on campus at any one time.
Enrollment tied to online classes
Numbers of students taking online classes in those early years were nominal but in more recent years have steadily increased.
In 2017, there were 921 students taking at least one online class. There were 250 students enrolled only in distance education courses.
In 2018 that number grew to 1,286 students taking at least one online course, while 412 students were enrolled in online courses only.
"There's no doubt that it's making a difference," Colagross said. "The increase in enrollment is evidence to me that our flexibility and our new programs and ideas are working."
Gone are the days at Northwest-Shoals Community College where students hang out around campus in the cafeteria or in the game area with pool tables.
The cafeteria closed in the late 1990s.
"We have to find a way to reach those students who aren't on campus much and that's a lot of our full-time students because they're taking online courses," she said.
McCoy recalls a more bustling campus in the days of having athletic teams in the areas of tennis, golf, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball.
"Having students on campus and in dorms with student activities going on all the time, it was pretty lively," McCoy said.
"When we built the Bevill Center we then had some great classrooms and had lots of things going on that were new. It was a good college atmosphere and we had some good competitive programs. The students had more reasons to be on campus."
But computers were coming in, forcing changes that were happening fast, and the face of the college continued to change. McCoy retired in 2000 after 13 years at the college and said he was pleased with the state of operations there.
"We just tried to keep up with the changes that were coming and tried to keep enrollment up but like everything else, it fluctuated depending on many different factors.
Ultimately, the school did away with athletics programs as a cost saving measure in 2011, a move that past and current administrators agree changed the atmosphere of the school. Humphrey Lee was the president at the time and said it was strictly a financial decision.
"It was a tough decision because we knew it would be a big change to the complexion of the campus," Lee said. "It meant a significant savings, but no one was happy about the loss of those programs."
Still, Colagross said the bottom line goal has always been to obtain and retain students.
The past year, Colagross has implemented new programs and the school just recently hired a student success coach to focus specifically on distance education.
The school hired two new admissions counselors this spring, she said, with the philosophy that, "we have to get them in the door to retain and complete."
Dual enrollment has more than doubled in the past 10 years, from 553 students in 2009 to 935 in 2018.
"Those numbers are in academic and technical courses," she said.
Northwest-Shoals has also started a new student orientation program called Patriot Day where students choose their date and time to get the help they need in all things college related.
Colagross said the 3% increase this spring over last spring makes her hopeful that new programs and fresh ideas are paying off.
"Slowly, we have the makings to grow," she said. "My goal for three to five years is 5,000 students. I'd love to see us max out at 8,000, but even at that, with distance education, most of them won't be on campus."
Building renovations are needed on campus, and Colagross said those are being prioritized.
Top officials in the two-year college system say that within three to five years all 24 colleges in the system are going to look like colleges.
"They know just as we do that there are major renovations needed on our campus and we're starting with the most critical areas," she said.
"We've purchased the building across from the college (behind the automotive program building) for diagnostic imaging and stenography. We're also working on a new career center in the administration building and are doing needs assessments now."
The student population now is 50/50, transfer to career technical. Colagross said they aren't growing in admission of high school graduates and are trying to reach more non-traditional students. To accomplish that, there's a new program in place called 5-to-Finish. Students are guaranteed to earn an associate degree in five semesters taking classes two days a week.
"If this works then we'll expand the sections," Colagross said. "We've got to find ways to reach the non-traditional student. With performance-based funding we've got to keep striving to get and retain students and we have to give them options to provide pathways to get them in jobs. That's the real bottom line."
The chancellor's silence
Legislators believe the creation of the workforce development center is key to the area's growth, and more specifically with the training for industry jobs.
State Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, said comparable centers around the state have been built "and industries have piled in."
"Right now the jobs are going to Limestone and Madison counties and we've got to get in on this," Greer said. "We need that center and the two-year system's action on it."
As for a five-year-plan for improvements on the Northwest-Shoals campus, legislators say they haven't seen it, nor do they know the college's intentions.
Baker, since the summer, has repeatedly refused the TimesDaily's requests for an interview. Likewise, neither he, nor his office staff, would answer e-mailed questions seeking information on the five-year plan for Northwest-Shoals Community College, his thoughts on enrollment there, or his directives to college administration.
Despite the frustration with Baker and the two-year college system ranks from community members and government officials, former chancellor Fred Gainous was willing to talk about the college, going as far as to insist much has been accomplished in the community college system under Baker's tenure.
Gainous, who was chancellor from 1989-2002, said many campuses merged during his time in the position, and Baker's data system and strategic planning helped move the system forward.
"When we consolidated Phil Campbell and Muscle Shoals, we were looking at duplicity of expenditures of administration and of certain services," Gainous said. "Phil Campbell was a junior college and Muscle Shoals was a technical college but it was a given that we'd put them together."
Gainous said not having as many bodies on campus is the result of meeting the needs of business and industry.
"It's about student convenience and how it coincides with industry's convenience," he said. "It brings into focus the question of brick and mortar versus expediency and how to best serve those students."
Gainous admitted the 1960s buildings at Northwest-Shoals are in need of updating, saying it was a balancing act to make consolidation work, with building upkeep, articulation with universities, quality of instruction and meeting the needs of students going on to a four-year degree.
"We had 64,000 students statewide when I arrived and over 100,000 when I left," he said. "We hired innovative presidents who were cognizant of what a sound education system should be and allowed them to work. We had people like Larry McCoy who'd talk to a stump if he thought he could enroll and educate it. Call me old school, but I still believe that's what it takes."
