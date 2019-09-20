For Trinda Owens, the loss of one young life to suicide is one too many.
Her heart for young people and especially those who struggle with bullying, led her to begin the Sheffield-based iStand Campaign in 2011, as a means of educating youth about realities and effects of bullying behaviors.
Her organization is sponsoring two upcoming community-wide events in conjunction with Bullying Prevention Awareness Month during October.
The BAE (Bullying Affects Everyone) Walk, in its third year, will be held in conjunction with the University of North Alabama's homecoming parade Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. with line-up at 9 a.m.
All walkers receive a free, "#iStand Against Bullying" T-shirt.
Owens said the culture-creating campaign is designed to encourage youth to always stand for right, even if they must stand alone.
"The walk is about awareness and it's a way to say that bullying, in any form, is unacceptable," Owens said.
"While bullying alone may not cause a child to commit suicide, it is often one of the underlying factors. This has to stop. I don't want to lose one more young person to suicide, not one."
On Oct. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson Park, there will be a rally for standing against bullying with a balloon release, #Blueup with BAE.
Balloons will be released in memorial to youth in the area and surrounding area who've committed suicide.
It will be the fourth annual balloon release event but Owens said this year's will take on an expanded format.
"It needed to be bigger and draw more people, more young people," she said. "We want to empower our young people to take action against bullying and not just be a bystander."
The Wilson Park event will feature guest speaker Dewayne Malone, creator of the youth program, Rescue Me Project.
The #Blueup with BAE event is the local response to the national Stomp Out Bullying Initiative. Shirts will be on sale at the park with profits going to bullying prevention efforts through BAE.
Throughout the month of October, the iStand Campaign is asking local communities to wear blue (the signature bullying prevention color) on Mondays to raise awareness.
